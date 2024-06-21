The GMD of Abuja Investments Company Limited, Maureen Tamuno, played host to members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)

The actors' body had gone to inspect the Abuja Film Village under construction by the company

Tamuno noted that the film village management will collaborate with AGN to foster working relationships and promote the Nigerian film industry globally

Maureen Tamuno, the group managing director and chief executive officer of Abuja Investments Company Limited, hosted the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) representatives led by the president, Emeka Rollas, who visited her to promote partnership collaboration to realize the Abuja Film Village's vision.

During the meeting, Tamuno highlighted the importance of their collaboration in boosting Abuja's cultural and economic landscape. She expressed gratitude for the visit and reiterated her organisation's commitment to supporting the creative industry, a pivotal part of Abuja’s development strategy.

AGN president Emeka Rollas leads actors to Abuja Film Village

The GMD further stated:

“Nollywood has been a beacon of creativity and cultural expression. It has not only entertained millions but has also provided employment and fostered economic growth. It is my hope that we take this industry to new heights through strategic collaboration and investment.”

She noted that the meeting is an opportunity to explore ways their combined efforts can lead to the actualization of the mandate to build a one-stop shop for film and entertainment in the federal capital territory that would benefit the local economy, create jobs, and position Abuja as a leading creative city.

The AGN president expressed the association's excitement at the partnership and its potential to advance the industry’s infrastructure and global standing. He also acknowledged AICL’s role in fostering a creative and thriving environment.

Other AGN representatives at the meeting include Jerry Amilo, Zack Orji, Eboh Steve, Monalisa Chinda, Sydney Diala, Benedict Johnson, Mercy Salma Aminu, Abubakar Yakubu, Rekiya Ibrahim Alfa, and Okodia.

As the meeting concluded, both parties expressed optimism about future collaborations and pledged to work together to bring this vision to fruition and enhance Abuja’s vibrant entertainment landscape.

Abuja Film Village is a subsidiary of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), which was birthed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative to make the city of Abuja a centre of filmmaking and entertainment excellence.

