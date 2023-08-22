The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced that no movie shoot will be allowed on Sundays

Its national president, Emeka Rollas-Ejezie, emphasised the need for movie industry professionals to take relaxation days from all the stress

The announcement on the president's social media account gathered massive reactions, with many showing appreciation for his brilliant mandate

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Chief Emeka Rollas-Ejezie, announced that all Nollywood practitioners must observe a weekly rest day every Sunday.

This implies that everyone, including actors, producers, directors, and cameramen, would have to cease work every Sunday.

According to a statement published on the president's social media account, Sunday is a day of rest for all actors in Nigeria.

See his post below:

AGN president's post sparks reaction online

Netizens and industry professionals appreciated him.

See their comments below:

iphy_householdempire:

"Nice one, it's a brain work and the brain needs to rest."

ugospunky:

"Best decision ever ❤️."

florence_onumaofficial:

"Good job presido. About time we took our health seriously."

mofeduncan:

"LOUDER!!!! LOUDER FOR THOSE AT THE BACK!!!!!!!"

ezinnebethrand:

"Producers should take note."

realanitabrown:

"Health is wealth."

lovelstove:

"Make sure you trained your colleagues with first aid. At least have someone during filming who is a trained first aid it can safe life. That’s my advice."

eveesin:

"From an actor's point of view FAB but from actor producer's point of view.."

official_ada_juliet:

"No be for Lagos actors especially Yoruba film."

officialkingiyke85:

"Lagos people go gree hear this one for me eee I Gerrit sir. It's necessary for actors to rest.. thank you for this initiative."

