Maureen Tamuno, group managing director of Abuja Investments Company Limited speaks on completion of Abuja Film Village

Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, the group managing director (GMD) of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), was enthusiastic about the film village's potential to attract local and international production and investors, which will, in turn, help boost the country's economy.

The GMD conducted while conducting a comprehensive inspection tour of the project and shared the company's commitment to the development and growth of the rapidly growing Nigerian film industry.

Tamuno, accompanied by senior management officials and a team of experts, toured the project, covering about 4,000 hectares in the Kusaki-Yanga district of Abuja.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Tamuno expressed her commitment to supporting the growth of the Nigerian film industry in Abuja and emphasized the importance of creating an enabling environment for creativity and innovation.

In her statement, Tamuno stated that Abuja will become the hub for the film and entertainment industry in Africa and beyond, going by Abuja Investments Company Limited's commitment to establish an Abuja Film Village in Kusaki in the Kuje local government area.

According to her, film villages are more than just film sets; they are cradles of innovation and provide an environment for filmmakers to explore and break the boundaries of storytelling. They contribute to hubs that foster creativity, provide employment opportunities, and boost local economies.

Abuja Investments Company Limited is dedicated to driving growth and innovation. In pursuance of these, the GMD, Amb Maureen Tamuno, is taking steps to activate the Abuja Film Village, conceived in 2008.

