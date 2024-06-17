Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, has shared a family picture of him with his first wife and their children in the US

The Nollywood actress' husband shared the pictures to mark this year's Eid Mubarak celebration

Many, including Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe took to his comment section to react to the family picture

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, like many Muslims across the globe, joined in this year's Eid Mubarak celebration. He posted adorable pictures of him joyfully celebrating Sallah with his first wife and their children in the US.

The pictures featured Kazim, his friends, his daughters, his son, and other family members after their prayers at the mosque.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti shares fun pictures including videos of him with his first family. Credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

Kazim, who sprayed money on his first wife at an event, shared the pictures on his Instagram page and prayed for Eid’s blessings to manifest in his fans’ households.

“Alhamdulilai robil al-amin. May the reason of this celebration manifest in our respective households. It is my prayers that Almighty Allah grants us the blessings of Eid through steadfastness faith and committed service to worshiping Him more. Eid Mubarak to you and yours,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Below is another video shared by Kazim Adeoti's first wife in a car:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kazim Adeoti stirred reactions after he celebrated Eid with Mercy Aigbe days after uniting with his first wife.

Mercy Aigbe, others react to Kazim Adeoti's pics

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Masha Allah."

naostephh:

"The real owner Authentic original boss lady."

adekunbi_allibalogun:

"Ladies and gentleman please respect people decision. Judge your own life Haba. Eid Mubarak."

18ababa:

"Beautiful family, nothing but Alihamdulilah."

limah_unusual:

"The real owner !! that second one is a counterfeit hajia minah abi Watin she Dey call herself "

oreofeoloun:

"They all look like their dad. The man blood thick far. Happy Eid Mubarak great woman."

