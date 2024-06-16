Famous businessman Kazim Adeoti spurred reactions online as he flaunted his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, a few days after hanging out with his fight wife, Funsho Adeoti

Recall that a video of Adeoti and Funsho buzzed the internet after a video showed them at an event in the US

In the recent update, the politician appeared to have carried on with his life as he posed beautifully with Mercy Aigbe to wish fans a wonderful Eid El-Kabir celebrations

Popular businessman Kazim Adeoti stunned the internet with beautiful images of himself and his second wife, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, barely a few days after hanging out with his first wife, Funsho Adeoti, in the United States.

Recall that Kazim, along with his friends, showered his first wife with bundles of dollars during a wedding ceremony in Minnesota, United States.

Fans asked Kazim Adeoti about his first wife as him and Mercy Aigbe he wished them a happy Eid. Credit: @kazimadeoti, @asiwajucouture

Source: Instagram

The lovely photographs saw Aigbe and her man posing elegantly for Eid El-Kabir celebrations. The father of four shared the snapshots on his Instagram page, showering his fans and followers with Eid prayers.

He prayed that the purpose of the celebration would be evident in every home and that God would bestow the blessings of Eid through constancy, faith, and dedicated service.

He wrote here:

"Aku odun o. May the reason of this celebration manifest in our respective households. It is my prayers that Almighty Allah grants us the blessings of Eid through steadfastness faith and committed service to worshiping Him more. Eid Mubarak to you and yours. Cc: @realmercyaigbe."

See his post below:

Reactions trail Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

themoabuja:

"How women get comfortable with people's husbands is beyond me o."

chocolateypri:

"Where's your first wife."

abukiathealaga:

"Aku odun sir. We will both witness plenty of this inshallah."

teemahs_ventures:

"Happy Eid Mubarak hajji."

sabinatu.giwa:

"Eid Mubarak to you and your entire household sir."

How Mercy Aigbe reacted to Kazim partying with first wife

The actress responded to the viral moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

After years of fighting, it seemed like Adekaz and his first wife seemed to have reconciled. Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical appearance.

Source: Legit.ng