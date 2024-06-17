Amid the ongoing Eid Mubarak celebration, a fun video from Oga Bello's residence is trending online

Oga Bello, in the video, was spotted with his daughters-in-law as he made a special prayer for them

However, the veteran's daughters-in-law response to the prayers has stirred hilarious reactions from online users

Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, better known as Oga Bello, is among the Nigerian celebrities who marked this year's Eid Mubarak in grand style.

Different videos of Oga Bello and his sons, including Femi Adebayo, celebrating Sallah have surfaced online.

Oga Bello celebrates Sallah with daughters-in-law. Credit: @adebayo.salami

Oga Bello spotted with sons' wives

In a heartwarming video, the veteran Yoruba actor is seen alighting from his car and being welcomed by his daughters-in-law.

Oga Bello congratulated them on Eid Mubarak as he prayed that none of them would return to her father’s house and their husband would not take another woman to his wife.

His daughters-in-law chorused a loud amen to the second prayer.

Watch the fun video of Oga Bello and his sons' wives below:

Watch more video from Oga Bello and family Sallah celebration:

Netizens gush over Oga Bello's video

funkya1803:

'This is nice to watch."

aderemi_omooba:

"See Alhaja mummy ejide she looks young."

jaolan_:

"This is sweet. May the happiness never go sour."

mustergen2_:

"The part he says Olorun koni je ki okoyin fe….. seee as the wives inlaw complete ham them self sharperly my gender anyways May God bless this family."

fatimaadeyemi4:

"You will continue to live long with good health sir.happy eld Mubarak sir."

asakealaago:

"Wallahi this man is blessed so sweet to watch."

jomog_clothings:

"Oga Bello is truly blessed. Amazing grace."

damilolabanire:

"The real definition of "ile odun"... May Almighty Allah bless him with good health to enjoy the fruit of his labour."

Femi Adebayo celebrates dad Oga Bello

In another report, Femi Adebayo stirred emotions with his post as he celebrated his father, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello.

Femi wrote great things about his father and why he would forever cherish the fact that he is one of the seeds of such a great man.

He showered Oga Bello with prayers while thanking him for his never-ending guidance.

