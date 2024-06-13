“I’m Not a Billionaire”: Funke Akindele Says She Didn’t Take Home Billion From A Tribe Called Judah
Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is back in the news over her record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah.
In a recent social media post, the movie star disclosed that she did not get to take home even a billion from the movie despite its great success.
It all started when one of the actress’ fans took to her Threads account to express her admiration for Funke Akindele and interest in meeting her one-on-one.
In response, the top actress showed her appreciation and made it clear that she was not a billionaire. According to Akindele, even though her film A Tribe Called Judah grossed over a billion naira after its release, she didn’t take that same amount home.
In her words:
“Thanks dear. I’m not a Billionaire o!! My movie Atribecalledjudah grossed over a Billion Naira but I didn’t take the Billion home o!!! I be confirmed hustler!!!”
See the screenshot of her post below:
Netizens react as Funke Akindele speaks
Funke Akindele’s disclosure of not being a billionaire despite the success of her A Tribe Called Judah movie drew some comments from netizens. Read them below:
justdericks:
“Aunty funke you are a billionaire in making ❤️.”
Toyin Abraham exposes husband, shares how he handles her bosom in funny video: “Baba Ire na bad guy”
real_apugirl:
“Your energy is worth emulating.”
learnshii_wears:
“Mama,we've got an unfinished mission here ma'am. Hope we see soon.”
seyi8389:
“God bless your hustles ma.”
_omolara_og:
“Beautiful soul Take your flowers .”
Funke Akindele announces new movie after AMVCA loss
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele refused to let her failure to bag an award at the 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) get to her as she announced a new movie project.
Barely a few days after the grand ceremony, the mother of one announced a new movie project, Finding Me.
The new movie will feature the likes of Femi Adebayo, Joseph Benjamin, Dele Odule, among others.
