Sabinus has unveiled his own meme coin, Sabicoin, as he took to X to excite his fans about it in several posts

According to him, Sabicoin was for fun, entertainment and charitable causes as he gave some warnings to his fans about it

The announcement was greeted with several mixed reactions in the comment section as fans gave their hot takes about it

Content creator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu professionally known as Sabinus or Mr Funny, has joined the league of other celebrities launching meme coins.

The man, who welcomed a child this year made the announcement with several posts on X and his fans have reacted to it.

According to him, the coin known as Sabicoin was not for financial gain but for charitable causes.

Sabinus unveils his meme coin. Photo credit @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Sabinus warns fans

Mr Funny, who gave his aides three cars, noted that there was no form of investment in his meme coin, but it was all about fun and entertainment.

The skit maker explained that every holder of the Sabicoin have an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful philanthropic cause.

He also noted that a portion of the fund on the meme coin would be allocated to education, health care and sanitation.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Sabinus about his coin. Here are some of the comments below:

@Osolever:

"Una want use charity launder money on blockchain... omo why una dey move like this? Why for charity, why not give from the royalty you make every month from your streams. Charity is the last thing to come in after a stable community. Removing funds will end in rugs. $2B."

@mac__nelson:

"Under how many minutes. I no believe say na sabinus dey tweet this thing."

@akeemaths:

"Dem no even allow the marketcap pass $1 million . People don dey dump."

@kokotechnology:

"Take this to over $10m in a week.. Don't do like other fake celebs."

@Danvicotech:

"And also go and register it on dexscreener so u can add the information well."

@Danvicotech:

"Boss go and add the twitter handle and telegram."

@VisDefi:

"Why isn't it going up any longer."

@victory_donatus:

"Hope you won’t dump on us."

Sabinus joins Lege's match making show

Legit.ng had reported that Oga Sabinus was on Lege Miami's match-making show.

He showed interest in Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness in getting Ooja in another episode of the show also gave her conditions for accepting his proposal.

Source: Legit.ng