Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has weighed in on the online drama between Nedu and Yvonne Jegede

Recall that it all began when Yvonne Jegede spoke about May Edochie's plight in a matter that was termed insensitive on Nedu's podcast

Although the actress has tendered an apology, Shan George has opined that Nedu did nothing wrong

Nigerian actress Shan George has come forward to resolve the online drama between podcast host Nedu, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, and Yvonne Jegede.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yvonne and Nedu had an online altercation after he reacted to her apology to May Edochie over a comment she made on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Following the OAP's reaction, the mother-of-one went full force on Instagram to lambaste him and call him all sorts of names.

Weighing in on the issue, Shan George advised both parties and the public.

"You should have watched your mouth" - Shan George

While speaking in her now-viral video, Shan George noted that Nedu was only doing his job; however, as a guest on a show, it is imperative to watch the things to be said.

She noted that although Yvonne poked a nerve with her opinion, she has tendered an apology, which should have ended the issue.

Watch video of Shan George here:

Reactions trail Shan George's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@abelpter:

"Shan George you need to chill. Nedu was trying to be messy. What is his business if Yvonne Decides to apologise?"

@iamdx2:

"She go over yarn oo. Congratulating Judy. I fear this type of women oo. But as we said she has apologized."

@alexbanks731:

"LoL....you should have tag them with your full chest Instead of beating around."

@iam_denchyhancy:

"As it should be."

@sweet_maylicious:

"Yvonne thinks she's smart by using another woman's saga to promote her movie."

@lizabeth.david:

"She has nothing to apologize for pls. It’s her opinion."

