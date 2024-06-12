A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after his fiancee dumped him just a few weeks to their wedding

According to the young man, the woman secretly dated an oyinbo man and left him after agreeing to tie the knot with him

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the heartbreaking video

A Nigerian man's lamentation about his wife-to-be has broken the hearts of many on the TikTok app.

In a painful video, he narrated the bold step his fiancee took just a few weeks to their wedding day.

Man laments as fiancee dumps him weeks to wedding Photo credit: LeoPatrizi, Vladimir Vladimirov/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man says fiancee left him for white man

According to the man identified as @bigmiller09 on TikTok, the woman left him to be with a white man.

He shared a wedding card via his account showing that their wedding was slated for the 29th of June.

While expressing the pain, he noted that the world is wicked as he never expected that such a thing could happen to him.

"Our wedding is just 29th of June and she just left me for a white man. This world is wicked," he said.

Man in tears as fiancee dumps him

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to console him over the painful occurrence.

@De Oshilonya1997 said:

"Forget about her, change the name when dey Invitation card, let's get married, case close."

@Alexis said:

"Personally am happy. She make good choice. God bless her."

@Peggy said:

"Any woman that can do should do, a guy have been dating for one year plus just left me like that."

@Queenbea wrote:

"Like say una no dey leave women after many years of relationship. Omo I’m proud of her."

@star said:

"It’s unfortunate but people do meet that special someone even few day bf their wedding. It gives you room to meet a woman meant for you."

@bicedigger said:

"I married the last reasonable Nigerian for this generation i will always advice guys to look outside Nigeria,go to ugadan,kenya, n co homely girls dey."

@Mgold22 wrote:

"Wow what I smart move but she no try. She for tell you before going so that u no go dey find her."

@Diamond Empire Entertainment added:

"She was not yours my dear. Soon yours will locate you! Be strong."

Watch the video below:

Man plots deadly revenge on cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently found out that his girlfriend was sleeping with another man, and he drafted a revenge plan.

He was sitting at home with her when a message popped up on her phone from her side boo, thanking her for treating him well in bed.

Source: Legit.ng