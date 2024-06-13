BBnaija Deeone has reacted to the video that Portable made about Zlatan Ibile rejecting the puff he gave him

Portable had made a video and dragged Zlatan Ibile for rejecting the puff he gave him after he called in when he was with Davido in America

Reacting to the video, Deeone explained that Portable might be having some mental issues for calling his colleague out

Big Brother Naija's star, Aderombi Adedayo Martin better known as Deeone has reacted to the video made by Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had called out Zlatan Ibile for discouraging Davido about him while he was in America. He also companied that the singer rejected the puff he gave him.

Reacting to it, Deeone claimed the Zeh Nation boss has mouth odour. He also claimed that he might be mentally disturbed for saying such things.

Deeone steps in to Portable and Zlatan Ibile's feud. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@zlatan_ibile/@comediandeeone

Deeone engages his fans

Engaging his fans about the topic, the humour merchant laughed and asked them also to contribute to the topic. According to him, Portable was not supposed to bring up such a trivial issue in the first place.

Recall that Deeone has turned to a social media critic. He has lashed out at some of his colleagues in the past.

Below if the post:

Legit.ng captured the reaction of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@scott_of_warri:

"It's a very direct message of disdain, people who smoke know that you will smoke with anyone as long as you can sit with them, portable can have better hygiene than a lot of your faves sef ."

@thisgeneralmusty:

"Puff am pass am, puff am pass am."

@its_seyigold:

"I'm just confused."

@slashazhandle:

"Big smoke and Tobacco Tony Tony Tony Montana."

@felaadejumo:

"You no hear the full gist boss."

@toppmost_comm:

"Na big insult forget cruise."

@toogainz:

"Rejection of passed smk means no love my brr.."

@iam_daniel_omojowo:

"He did not talk of igbo. Why saying igbo Deeone."

@omosunnancy

"Mouth dey smell ni na."

@lumidy83:

"Igbo smokers don’t discriminate themselves, that’s why dem Dey shout “puff puff pass”

Portable throws shade at Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video and lashed out at Davido as he compared him to some of his colleagues.

In the viral video, Zazu noted that Olamide and Skeptat helped him and never took him out.Olamide gave him a verse and Skpeta gave him money connection, and collaboration.

Chanting his slogan "Who go help no go not stress you”, he made some powerful prayers.

