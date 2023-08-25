Things have turned for better for veteran actor Suebebe after he cried out for help to well meaning Nigerians over his health

A popular pastor known for fundraising for the need, Agbala Gabriel raised N10m for Suebebe in donations

Weeks after, Suebebe has received a new house from Agbala Gabriel and in the video shared he thanked everyone for coming to his aid

Popular veteran actor Suebebe has finally become a landlord after popular pastor Agbala Gabriel intervened in his matter.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor got the sum of N10m in donations via the pastor after he cried out for help to Nigerians.

Veteran actor Suebebe becomes a landlord courtesy of pastor Gabriel Photo credit: @suebebe.thaicon/@temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

In a video online, Suebebe was seen in front of his newly completed house, with decorative ribbons and balloons.

The veteran actor clapped excitedly as Agbala Gabriel prayed, popped the ballons and finally cut the ribbion to get access into the house.

Suebebe was also full of gratitude to everyone who came to his aid, and to the pastor and his workers for helping him as well.

Netizens

bukkybestfashion:

"All this building his building for them I hope one day at the time of God if they die their families can now take back the house because I don’t understand."

mag_dallas_earrings_n_more:

"This is the real man of God no be all these yeye ones parading themselves as servant of God."

thesmartphonegirl:

"May Almighty God Grant him long life and sound health House don stand."

xtra.fits:

"This is man is really trying o"

teekaythrift:

"This is what they call xtainityGod bless you man of God and all the people God used in making this a reality"

sunnyesther5:

"This man is a rare gem❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ibijke:

"Wait o how many weeks dos it take dis pastor to be building house just curious tho."

femi_holder:

"This man is God sent. God bless you and everyone that contributed "

yetkisss_perfumes:

"Within how many months,God bless this man"

gifted_andre331:

"God is never too late"

Source: Legit.ng