Veteran actor Suebebe has received the sum of 10 million naira after he cried out for help to Nigerians

A clergyman, Pastor Agbala Gabriel, made the announcement adding that the actor's house is now under construction

Many netizens have taken to the comment section to pray for the speedy recovery of the actor and also praised Pastor Gabriel for his kind effort

Nollywood veteran actor, Sule Suebebe popularly known as Suebebe, has received the sum of N10 million from well-meaning Nigerians.

Suebebe who has been confined to bed for a duration of two years recently made an appeal in a video that went viral some days back.

Actor Subebe receives N10m donation As pastor confirms his house Is now under construction. Photo credit: @PastorAgbala

In the viral video posted online by clergyman, Pastor Agbala Gabriel, Suebebe said he has stepped on many toes, especially women and uncountable ex-girlfriends who were running after him in the past.

However, in an update, the clergyman disclosed that the actor has now received the sum of N10 million in form of donations and added that his house is now under construction.

Prophet Gabriel took to his Facebook page to announce the new development, he said:

“Baba Sule Suebebe Received 10 Million Naira So Far….His House Has Started Today To The Glory Of God Pray For His Health, Pray For His Forgiveness As Well”

See his post below:

Nigerians reacts to the new development

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the clergyman to shower prayers on him and prayed for the ailing actor.

See some comments below:

@Abike Mumcy Ashabi:

"GOD bless all the donations"

@Abosede Alebiosu Adetutu:

"Glory be to God keep up the good work pastor God will continue to strengthen guide protect and bless you in the mighty name of Jesus"

@Sholarin Fareed:

"Dis man of God is different from other pastor kudos to you"

@Olayinka Aminat Shade:

"This pastor is trust worthy man keep it up sir pls remember us in prayer sir"

@Olatuga Abayomi:

"I pray God forgive him restore back home and health"

@Ipadeola Abayomi Adewale:

"Is is only God that can forgive sins, let him Cry to God for his forgiveness,"

@Golden Queen:

"Hallelujah May Almighty God heal him completely"

@Olanrewaju Toluwalope John:

"no government can do this for him ...you are Indeed a good man"

Sanni Moses JP:

"May God continue to bless you strengthen you in every aspect of your life."

Actress Jaiye Kuti blasts colleagues for begging for help online

Popular actress, Jaiye Kuti caused uproar after she bashed her colleagues for begging for help from the public.

The actress made this disclosure in a video she released online as many veterans in the industry are coming out one after the other with their problems.

Jaiye said that such acts have brought shame and disgrace to the Yoruba faction of the Nigerian movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng