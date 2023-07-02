Actress Ariyo Oluwakemisola recently shared a video where she opened up on the struggles of many Nollywood stars

Kemisola, in a video, said there are some of her colleagues who earn N30k after staying at a movie location for a week

She made this known while calling on the public to render financial assistance to her senior colleague Dayo Adewunmi

Yoruba actress Ariyo Oluwakemisola has caused a stir with a revelation she made about movie makers.

In a video she shared on her page, Kemisola shared the struggles of some of her colleagues as she said they earn N30k after spending a week at a movie location, while others could earn as high as N150k.

Ariyo Kemisola says acting has no retirement. Credit: @kemity @suebebe.thaicon

Source: Instagram

She, however, stressed that a number of Nollywood stars are using business as a cover.

In her words:

"Acting no get retirement, we can be in location for 1 week and collect 150k some people collect 30k for 1 week please stop blaming them, some are using business to cover Everybody is going through a lot, we are just using social media to cover face."

Watch the video below:

The actress made this known as she called on the public to render financial assistance to actor Dayo Adewunmi also known as Sule Suebebe, who, according to reports, has been bedridden for two years.

Sharing a disturbing video of actor Dayo Adeunmiyo, Kemisola said:

"God!!! I saw this yesterday I was crying like God hmmmm I don’t even know what to type I have send what I can do The last time I saw him in location was 6 years ago please fam help daddy suabebe."

Watch the video she shared below:

