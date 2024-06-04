A Nigerian lady is over the moon after seeing her mother in a movie with veteran actress Mercy Johnson

The lady shared a video of her and her mum and then proceeded to share one of her mum on screen

She expressed her excitement via her TikTok account, adding that she feels so overjoyed just watching her mum on screen

It is not every day that one gets to watch their mum in a movie with one of the renowned Nollywood industry players. A Nigerian lady on TikTok, @rosesarerosea0, is in high spirits after watching her mother act in a movie with the highly revered Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie.

The lady shared a video capturing a movie scene titled Trouble Girlfriend.' Mercy Johnson was seen playing a hilarious role with the lady's mum.

A Nigerian lady is excited about her mother's role in a movie with Mercy Johnson. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @rose

Source: Instagram

From the look of things, Mercy Johnson played the role of the woman's daughter, and they got along well.

While watching the movie, the lady laughed at what seemed like a funny scene and said, "Like mother like daughter."

This gave off the vibe that both the lady's mother and Mercy Johnson were in sync with the characters that they played.

Watch the lady's video below:

Recall that Mercy Johnson was recently hailed after she brought back legendary actress Liz Benson to be featured in a movie with her.

Lovers of the actress showered praise on her for bringing back their childhood favorite, notable for her remarkable role in the movie Diamond Ring.

Nigerians react to lady's TikTok video

Many commended the woman, noting that she was talented. Here are some of the reactions to the video Rose shared.

@averybadgirl2:

"Name of this movie pls."

@Honestbaby333:

"Omo this woman na cruse."

@mama D:

"Thanks everyone for loving me and my act God bless you all I love you all deep am so so happy you all like what I do thank you so much my dear."

@Davido's First Daughter:

"I Dey see this woman for movie well well an."

@Barbie:

"This woman dey mean for film nah fighter po."

@joy:

"I love your mum movies."

@Alim Papso Kargbo Jr:

"She is talented."

Mercy Johnson's daughters make movie debut

Mercy Johnson will retire well, knowing her daughters will continue where she stopped in Nollywood.

The mum of four shared a clip from a comic movie showing her first two daughters, Purity and Angel.

Fans of the actress gushed over the kids as they commended their acting skills, with some saying they saw her in her first daughter, Purity.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng