A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing the funny action of her baby who was born after the COVID breakout

In a video, she showed the moment the baby immediately stopped crying after her favourite music was played

Social media users who watched the video via the TikTok app took turns to send hilarious comments

A mother left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a hilarious video of her cute baby girl.

The funny video which was shared via the TikTok app immediately went viral, garnering lots of comments from netizens.

Baby stops crying as mum plays her favourite song Photo credit: @mrscw2020/TikTok.

Baby stops crying after hearing favourite music

In the clip shared by @mrscw2020 on the TikTok app, the baby was first seen crying loudly on the bed.

Her mother who knew what her daughter wanted immediately asked 'Alexa' to play her favourite song.

The baby immediately stopped crying and began to dance to the music with no drop of tears in her eyes.

While sharing the video, the baby's mother jokingly asked for help while lamenting that post COVID babies are something else.

In her words:

"Somebody help. See how fast she stopped crying. These post covid babies are something else. Love some Siri and Alexa."

Reactions trail video of 'post COVID' baby

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending clip.

@Monique Martinez572 said:

"Nothing like a good ole veggie dance!!!"

@Double Chicken Patty wrote:

"She said she about that veggie dance life, don’t play with it."

@La Madrinaa said:

"From wailing to doing the veggie dance in 3 seconds. Babies are so extra lol."

@Trucknwithmissmissy reacted:

"She was like how much longer do I have to scream to get my song on. Oh there it is."

@Mon Mon said:

"She so cute. But tell me why my tablet heard you and is playing the veggie dance simultaneously with yours, smh."

@userchiklyyn said:

"A True definition of drama queen. I swear babies are the most dramatic creatures in the whole wide world."

@andrewalfred805 added:

"The was like why did you switch off the TV, don't you know that this house is boring without TV."

@ruffin57 added:

"My grandson is the exact same way. Not a teardrop soon as he see that YouTube. Hey Gracie corner, nothing else matter."

Source: Legit.ng