Adeniyi Johnson has fought a troll who asked him if he had done a DNA test for his twins who were born last year

The lady had asked him if he had done a test to ascertain the paternity of his children and the actor said her message was one among the many he gets

In his response, he said that even if the test comes out negative, the twins will still his, and he blasted the lady

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has clashed with a troll, who asked him if he had done a DNA test for his twin.

The lady known as Trish Godfrey on social media had sent a message to the actor, who welcomed a set of twins last year after waiting for seven years.

She asked him if he had done a DNA test to assertion the paternity of his children. In response, Johnson said that if the test came out negative, the twins will still be his children.

Adeniyi Johnson opens up on DNA for his kids. Photo credit @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

Johnson says he gets insults online

Speaking more about the kind of messages he sets from trolls online, the actor said the lady's message was one among hundred he had received from naysayers.

The movie act, who went on vacation with his family recently noted that her has no reason to do a DNA test. He blasted the lady and wished he had the opportunity to see her in person to give her a piece of his mind.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the exchange between the actor and the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwaseunsakaba:

"So many of you just think some women are unfaithful like your mother."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Stand up from that bed and prepare for Sunday service."

@rikkystouch_mua:

"Make Instagram just dey show location of people commenting,and those reading comments lasan. Ahhh Esin de niyen because na everyday people go dey chop beating."

@marimarsclothing_and_asooke:

"Una no dey mind una business for this app again Abi cos what is this."

@oluwashindarabenson:

"Na nah true she talk nah."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Toxic people everywhere!."

@beekeh18:

"Haa!!"

@iam_crownbiyi:

"Lmao werey dey find attention."

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"To think the first nonsense I’m seeing opening my instagram is this. Who birth these children tori OLORUN, why are you not seeking attention in the bush that you belong."

@eladyjokelet:

"People steady becoming very unfortunate in life."

