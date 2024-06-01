Actor Mofe Duncan narrated how he gets trolled for being on the big side and he used one of them as an example

He posted a screenshot of a netizen who said he is not the most handsome actor in the industry because of his size

The movie star recalled moments he battled with his body and wanted to trim it but he is now comfortable with it

Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan had the support of his colleagues after posting a comment from a netizen who said he is not among the most handsome actors in the country because of his size.

Though he is very attractive, the actor said his size had been a cause for worry for him and he had to hit the gym to get a trimmer look.

In the process, he broke his back. He added that it used to get to him in the past when he is described as fat but he has gotten used to it and doesn't care anymore.

Moreover, he puts in work to his craft but he will leave the judgment of how he fares for other people.

The movie star noted that he posted the screenshot of the netizen to speak for others who have been body-shamed for being fat.

Mofe's colleagues and fans support him

Colleagues of the Nollywood actor have shown him support. See their comments below:

"My love don’t mind them.. you are loved exactly how you are."

"You are a fine man, handsomely, and wonderfully made. You have always been and still are. Make dem get out with their wahala joor."

"Awww my boo… such a silly bunch. We love you just the way you are my love."

"Mighty Mof, your personality is even bigger than your frame."

"Guy! Leave all these people jor! Come buy beer for me abeg."

"Bros, stay focused on the ‘cooking’ oh, leave people wey neva chop."

"But that's a real joke coz the man being shamed is so handsome and good-looking."

