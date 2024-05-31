The Nigerian Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, disclosed that he hosted Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, in his office

The duo were seen shaking hands after what looked like a successful meeting with Toyin and another Nollywood representative

The image has sparked reactions online as Nigerians celebrated the Armed Forces for the beautiful collaborative effort

Lovers of Nollywood are in high spirits as images of prolific Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham in the office of the Nigerian Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, made it to the internet.

The actress shook hands after a meeting concerning the Nigerian movie industry in Hassan's office as they smiled for the camera.

Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar shares pictures after hosting Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham. Credit: @cas_hbabubakar

Is NAF collaborating with Nollywood?

Taking to his official page via Elon Musk's X, Hassan has revealed that the Nigerian Air Force is fully committed to fostering positive collaborations with Nollywood and its players. He also posted pictures taken with actress Toyin Abraham.

His post has attracted hearty cheers from Nigerians and movie lovers nationwide.

See Hassan's post below:

This is not the first time that Nollywood thespian Toyin Abraham has collaborated with different bodies and individuals. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the highly revered actress welcomed Ugandan comedian Kansiime to Nigeria in 2023.

Such partnership promotes the uniqueness of the Nigerian movie industry, as well as talents across the globe.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's visit to Hassan

Here is how people reacted to the collaborative visit between Hassan Abubakar and Toyin Abraham. See some below:

@Oyin33810237:

"Gbaaaaayi."

@tjayinde:

"This is great."

@segunisaiaha

"God bless all Nigerian armed forces."

@PrettyBjay14:

"Thanks 4d host sir."

@IamOfilz:

"The future is closer than we thought."

@toyin_abraham1:

"Thanks a lot sir for having us."

Lagos to Partner With Funke Akindele on Projects

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government announced that they would partner with the Funke Akindele Foundation on two new projects.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the actress lost all her nominations at the recently concluded 10th African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

She has now gone on Twitter to express her appreciation and anticipation of her new working relationship with the state government.

