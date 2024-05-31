Chief of Air Staff Hassan Abubakar Excitedly Hosts Toyin Abraham in His Office: "This Is Great"
- The Nigerian Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, disclosed that he hosted Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, in his office
- The duo were seen shaking hands after what looked like a successful meeting with Toyin and another Nollywood representative
- The image has sparked reactions online as Nigerians celebrated the Armed Forces for the beautiful collaborative effort
Lovers of Nollywood are in high spirits as images of prolific Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham in the office of the Nigerian Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, made it to the internet.
The actress shook hands after a meeting concerning the Nigerian movie industry in Hassan's office as they smiled for the camera.
Is NAF collaborating with Nollywood?
Taking to his official page via Elon Musk's X, Hassan has revealed that the Nigerian Air Force is fully committed to fostering positive collaborations with Nollywood and its players. He also posted pictures taken with actress Toyin Abraham.
His post has attracted hearty cheers from Nigerians and movie lovers nationwide.
See Hassan's post below:
This is not the first time that Nollywood thespian Toyin Abraham has collaborated with different bodies and individuals. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the highly revered actress welcomed Ugandan comedian Kansiime to Nigeria in 2023.
Such partnership promotes the uniqueness of the Nigerian movie industry, as well as talents across the globe.
Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's visit to Hassan
Here is how people reacted to the collaborative visit between Hassan Abubakar and Toyin Abraham. See some below:
@Oyin33810237:
"Gbaaaaayi."
@tjayinde:
"This is great."
@segunisaiaha
"God bless all Nigerian armed forces."
@PrettyBjay14:
"Thanks 4d host sir."
@IamOfilz:
"The future is closer than we thought."
@toyin_abraham1:
"Thanks a lot sir for having us."
Source: Legit.ng
