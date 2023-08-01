Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has caused an online buzz after welcoming much-loved Ugandan comedian, Kansiime, to the country

Taking to her official Instagram page, Toyin shared a video of herself meeting up with Kansiime at the airport

The video of Toyin and Kansiime got a number of fans excited as they wondered what both movie stars would get up to

Much-loved Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and celebrated Ugandan comic actress Kansiime are making headlines on social media.

It all started when the Nigerian movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of the sweet moment she received Kansiime at the airport.

Fans gush as Toyin Abraham welcomes Ugandan comic actress Kansiime to Nigeria. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In the video, Toyin was seen with her entourage as they went to pick up the Ugandan star. The Nigerian actress had a bouquet of flowers to welcome Kansiime with.

Kansiime finally arrived, and she and Toyin shared a big hug as they both appeared excited to see each other. It was gathered that it was the Ugandan star’s first time in Nigeria.

In the caption of the heartwarming video, Toyin wrote:

“Africa’s biggest female comedian and East Africa’s powerhouse @kansiime256_ is in town! Yes for the first time all the way from Uganda.

"The movie industry is growing and I’m excited to be one of the people telling the story.

"I’m super proud of what we are creating together as we expand into other African countries telling authentic stories to the world.”

See her post below:

Netizens gush over heartwarming video of Toyin Abraham receiving Uganda’s Kansiime at the airport

The video of Toyin Abraham welcoming Kansiime at the airport caused an online buzz as fans expressed their excitement. Read some of their comments below:

eniola_badmus:

“Kamsy my favourite.”

Raymond_agaba1:

“You were not made to be anyone but exactly who you are. Keep being unique you T! This is nice .”

Seiilat:

“I love love kamsime. Started watching her from TV before I even joined Instagram.”

ariyoadedayotemito:

“Oluwatoyin, God will take beyond your expectations! God's name alone will be praised in your life. Just watch God.”

ayababukola:

“Oh yeah! I luv Kansiime with her non-stop talk talk.”

Fugar_gal:

“This combination go choke cos Kasiime na weyrey .”

zermattlagos:

“Only Toyin can pull this off ❤️.”

Toyin Abraham fights dirty as netizens criticise Ijakumo

Popular actress Toyin Abraham's Ijakumo on Netflix was met with criticism, probably more than she was expecting.

The movie star wasted no time attacking her critics on Twitter, making it clear that the hate came from another place.

According to her, people opened a Whatsapp group just to bash her movie, and all because she chose her candidate and supported him to become president.

Source: Legit.ng