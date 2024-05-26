Pete Edochie has celebrated the victory of Manchester United after his team beat Manchester City

According to him, he said that his team would win before the match started as he complains that his team cant run an entire session without winning anything

He went ahead to predict that his team, Manchester United, will partake in the coming UEFA game as he asked people to quote him

Legendary actor, Pete Edochie, has shown that he is also a football enthusiast with the way he reacted to Manchester United's game against Manchester City.

The well respected man, who marked his 77th birthday this year, was happy that his team Manchester United won the match against Manchester City.

In the viral video, he was seen shaking the men, who watched the football match with him, as they all rejoiced over the victory.

Edochie predicts UEFA

The veteran, who mourned Jnr Pope in a special way, boasted that he has predicted the win before the football match took place. According to him, fans will see football and run, he lamented that his team cannot play an entire session without winning anything.

The actor went to predict the outcome of the UEFA game for his team. He said that his team will be part of those who will play in the UEFA game.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post by Edochie's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@ruvimbomunyoro6:

"From now on I'm now supporting man u."

@vanessavanessa8872:

"Big daddy 4 life."

@makusaurelius:

"Thank God oo."

@helena1012023:

"See lovely Daddy na."

@nwachukwu9024:

"See correct score wey I for take do weekend."

@chimurphyngo0:

"Nnam onye ball."

@leilamackenzie:

"We are manu fans from Kenya."

@tetemichael_tm:

"@patrice.evra Both felt the moment. Football connects I believe so. Respect sir."

@akindabili:

"Good and blessed son you are to your parents and family and society keep having a beautiful heart."

@marian__o_stephen:

"Football dy sweet sha especially if your club dy win."

Source: Legit.ng