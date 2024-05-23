Jide Awobona has cried out after he was told what it entails to become a particular character for a movie he was cast in

According to the producer, he must stay without food for the number of days he would be on the film location

He was only to eat at sunset, after which he was to take watermelon to keep hydrated till the next day

Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, has caused a stir after sharing a picture of how he looked now as a result of a role he was acting.

The actor, whose IG handle was mistaken for Sanwo-Olu criedgout about what the producer made him go through. He also shared the message he was sent by the film producer.

In the chat, he was to stay without food throughout the period of production and break in the evening. His eye must be sunken and lean for the role.

Producer says Awobona should take watermelon

Sharing what the actor, who caused stir with his childhood photo, should eat, he was told to take watermelon in the evening to keep hydrated.

And nothing again till the next day, when he would break his fast by 7pm.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of some fans to the post made by Awobona. Here are some of the comments below:

@anike_ami:

"That’s Jomo for you. My own director @abeyjomo I’m so proud of the job. Your look. Acting, I can’t wait for the world to see the masterpiece. You rock my bro @jideawobona."

@olamilekanayinlaagbaye_220:

"He knows what his doing and believes in you."

@bakarezhainab:

"Well done Jide. So glad we Made this together."

@paschalinealex24:

"Actor."

@mo_bimpe:

"I almost didn’t recognize my Murasi o,."

@fuadferdinand:

"God bless the hustle."

@luwamide:

"It really worked wowww! Can't wait to see the magic. Only that I wasn't there."

@opecareem:

"E go pure."

@irolexfoods:

"All for the Action."

@queensemirah:

"Welldone."

@kayshow_art:

"Waow... It really worked."

