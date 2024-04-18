Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shown love to Veekee James after meeting her at the event where she and Prince Fuhad Oloto were being hosted

In the clip, Abraham hugged Veekee James and dishes our marriage advice to her as she urged her to come for her movie premiere in December

Abraham said marriage was not a bed of roses and that men don't forget women how to love and stand by them

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has shown that she has some marital experience and can share her wealth of experience with newly wedded couples.

The mother of one was seen at an event where she and auto boss, Fuhad Oloto were being hosted advising newly married fashion designer, Veekee James.

The actress told her that she would be there for her anytime she was needed. She also explained that marriage was not a bed of roses but men should be tolerated.

Sharing further, Abraham noted that men don't forget women who stand by them and love them.

Toyin Abraham advises Veekee James. Photo credit @veekee_james/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Abraham accuses Veekee James

In the trending clip, Toyin Abraham, who admitted to using substances accused Veekee James of shunning her event. She specifically asked if she would be around in December for her movie premiere and added that she would curse the fashion designer if she did not come.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Toyin Abraham advising Veekee James. Here are some of the comments below:

"@toyin_abraham with respect i love her for that."

"She is so sweet."

"She wan use Respect finish them."

"Worldbest."

"I too love this lady."

"Who plssss my baby @toyin_abraham love you forever."

"Yoruba too get respect. love it for us."

"Anty Toyin just be making me laugh like mami that is not baba ire now."

"Wow humble couple....God bless the ATERE."

"Aunty Toyin can be so sweet."

Toyin Abraham speaks about her marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had opened up about her union with her actor husband while she was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In the video, she spoke about her struggle to have another child. The actress noted that she was pregnant not too long but lost the pregnancy.

She shared how she was trolled online for adding so much weight not knowing what she had been through.

