Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji took many by surprise recently as she made her first public appearance after going off social media for months

Earlier in the year, it was reported that the beautiful veteran thespian was struggling with some form of mental pressure that led to her decision to stay away from the public

However, on November 26, 2022, she finally made a return as she attended an event in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, where she discussed the importance of the film industry to Africa

Internationally famous actress Genevieve Nnaji recently made a return to public life after going AWOL for months, leaving her social media pages unattended and giving her teeming fans and followers a few reasons for concern.

The superstar TV goddess has however finally made a return, and she does so to a loud ovation. Genevieve was recently sighted at an event in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, where she gave a speech about the movie industry's importance to Africa's overall development.

Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji stuns many and makes her first public appearance in months.

Source: Instagram

See the recent photos of Genevieve Nnaji at an event in Cote D'Ivoire that got people talking:

See how netizens reacted to Genevieve Nnaji's first public appearance

@stevechuks_:

"The Fit, The hair, that beauty!!! Everything is giving!!!!! Africa’s superstar actress."

@9jawoman:

"Oh thank you Jesus! Omg I’m so glad she is okay thank God!"

@purpl_ewrites:

"Can Nigerians finally give her a break? Cos obviously popular people cannot take a break from the world. Can they rest now."

@raldieyoung:

"I'll just say it... A QUEEN AND MORE."

@iamjauntypedia:

"God in heaven, you're wonderful. Welcome back my Queen."

@chiczone.ng:

"Still as beautiful as ever."

@drchristyprecious:

"I’m so happy. Coincidentally I spoke about her yesterday. So happy to have you back."

@jobemmanuel49:

"See me smiling like I won a lottery."

@agavafitness:

"When you understand the power of scarcity."

