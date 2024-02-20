Actor Seun Jimoh has advised people living in Nigeria not to bother their friends and relatives who are abroad about their financial needs

He said even though the dollar has gone up but most people have to work their strength out to earn every dollar they have

He mentioned the prices of some commodities abroad and added that the people who they are looking up to have people they all look up to over there too

Seun Sean Jimoh, the Nollywood actor, who relocated abroad a few years ago has given his two cents to people in Nigeria over the economic crisis rocking Nigeria and the world at large.

The actor who welcomed a baby a few years ago noted that people should be considerate when making demands from friends and relatives in the diaspora.

According to him, the UK is also battling economy crisis and they have came close to shutting down two times just to seek solutions to the global challenge.

Seun Sean Jimoh pens note to Nigerians not to overburden people in the diaspora. Photo credit @seunseanjimoh

Source: Instagram

Seun says people abroad work hard

In the lengthy note he posted on social media, Jimoh noted that those who work abroad have to work hard to earn every dollar they have. He said that it is not easy over there as well.

He warned people not to calculate the amount of dollars they need before making any request. He also mentioned that the person they are looking up to over there has someone he or she is also looking up to as well.

This is not the first time that Jimoh would be advising his fans. He once told ladies they should not confess to their men if they ever cheat on them.

Seun Jimoh acquires mansion

Legit.ng had reported that Jimoh had become a landlord and shared the new good news with his fans.

The actor shared photos of his new home on social media. He gave thanks to God for the new gift. He also showed off the interior of the apartment and he appreciated the property company who made the deal possible for him.

His colleagues and followers flooded the comments section to congratulate him on his latest feat. Some of them also prayed to have their own soon.

Source: Legit.ng