Popular actor, Seun Sean Jimoh gave advice to women on why they should never admit to cheating on their partners

The actor explained on his Instagram page that men don’t often pardon their wives when they have affairs with other guys.

He continued by saying that even if the man does pardon the woman for cheating on him, he will always hold that transgression against her

Popular actor Seun Sean Jimoh counselled married ladies to hide their infidelity scandals from their partners.

On March 16th, 2023, the actor posted a statement to that effect on his Instagram page.

Pictures of Seun Jimoh

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that the woman’s confession should be made to God.

He explained this, saying that men don’t forget cheating scandals.

He said," Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever cheat on your man by mistake, don’t ever confess! Keep it between you and God. Men don’t forgive cheating; if they do, they will hold it over and punish you for the rest of your life."

See his post below

Social media users react

sandy_coco__:

"Na ode dey confess. "

doctorr_bright:

"It’ll amaze you to even know how many men know they’ve been cheated on but just chose to let it go. A lot of men know, they just play ignorant for the sake of their sanity."

superwoman9ja:

"And men expect to be forgiven when they cheat. A person who truly loves you will forgive you. Take note of “who truly loves.”"

adaikwerre:

"It’s True… they will use it against you and make your life miserable with it as long as you’re still in a relationship with them."

akunna_esq:

"I don’t forgive Cheating too…It’s not a Gender thing…I’d never move past it…"

wendy_adamma:

"True!! Men can’t take half of what they do. Men no dey forgive."

