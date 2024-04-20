A Nigerian lady has narrated her experience with a female friend who added her to a WhatsApp group for asoebi girls

After a while, the asoebi girls in the group found out from the girl's family members that they were not planning for any wedding

The supposed bride-to-be was later rushed to a psychiatric hospital where she was given proper care and treatment

A Nigerian lady has narrated how her mentally challenged friend tried to organise a wedding with an unknown man.

According to her, the young lady added her and some other friends to a group chat to plan for her false wedding.

Asoebi girls shattered over false wedding Photo credit: MARCO LONGARI/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Asoebi girls discover there's no groom

The narrator with the Twitter handle @BamaiyuGN revealed that the wedding plan had already commenced and they were already choosing the colours and styles for the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Surprisingly, they found out from the girl's family members that there was no real wedding holding and there was no groom.

The supposed bride-to-be was subsequently taken to the psychiatric hospital where she was given medical treatment and care.

She wrote:

"Had a friend last year who added us to her Asoebi group chat. We were busy choosing colours and styles for an unknown groom. We later found out from her family that they weren't preparing for any wedding. Naso dem carry her go psychiatric, she started meds and now she's very okay."

Reactions as asoebi girls discover there's no groom

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the surprising story.

@Mickyiv4 said:

"This has to be the funniest thing I've seen all week, what is the color of this madness."

@Christyada39949 wrote:

"Omo this one loud oo."

@yemijoel3 added:

"Omorrr...10 is happening! Guess we can laugh about it now that shez fine."

@soulmedika reacted:

"Good she was able to get all the help she needed! Mental health conditions are real!"

@Andikan_4 wrote:

"Ahhh, crazy thing dey happen."

@RealQueenOmafat said:

"Na wa. Thank God she's fine now."

@brownchilie replied:

"Sorry, I am laughing pls. Thank God she is fine."

Watch the video below:

Asoebi girls arrive wedding on wrong date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user narrated how she got disappointed after travelling for a wedding with her entire family.

Big Baby P recounted that her family members dressed in asoebi clothes, cooked a lot of food and even invited friends to the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng