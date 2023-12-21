A food critic known as the Opeyemi Famakin has accused singer Kcee of not knowing how to use cutleries

In a video sighted online, Famakin was watching the singer who was eating in a private jet and he made his observation known

Famakin questioned why Kcee was using Knife and Fork at the same time as he also complained that he didn't hold them well

A popular food critic and food blogger, Opeyemi Famakin has taken a swipe at Limpopo crooner Kingsley Okonkwo professionally known as Kcee as he eats in a private jet.

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin accuses Kcee of not knowing how to use cutleries. Photo credit @opeyemifamakin/@iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

In a video sighed online, Kcee was eating quietly in a private jet and he was enjoying his plate of delicacy and glass of juice.

The food blogger who was watching the singer who is also into oil business and he commented on the way he was eating.

According to Famakin, Kcee was not supposed to use both fork and knife at the same time. The food critic also said that the singer who gifted Ojapino artiste a car does not know the right use of his cutleries.

See the video here:

Fans react to what the food critic said about Kcee

Netizens have reacted to what Famakin said about Kcee as he eats. Here are some of the comments below:

@last_born_goody:

"Oga not “in the wrong hand” but “with the wrong hand” thank you."

@ms_leemart:

"Opeyemi You dey untop bed dey advise who dey eat for private jet."

@parishafrica:

"It's annoying to see Africans overrate the wrong food culture. Eat the way you feel comfortable. Tell the Chinese that it's wrong to use the sticks. We have accepted too much madness in the name of civilization."

@ph_city_icons_:

"Poor man pikin and complain, “in the wrong hand “ Mr sabi it’s on the wrong hand !!!"

@tekaoflagos':

"Mans on his mattress in Ilupeju ratioing a man on a private plane about his etiquette. This life is a pot of beans."

@oluwakemmieee:

"What if he’s left handed,but how u go Dey your room Dey advise person way Dey inside private jet."

@kingizobo;

"Oga, Kcee no send your papa, he be like white man for your eye?"

@zakariatta:

"But he's putting the rice in the right place."

Harrysong calls out Kcee over debt and royalty

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysong had called out his former record label boss Kcee over royalty for the song made under his music label.

According to the Reggae Blues crooner, some of the songs he sang while he was signed to Kcee's record label had some royalties which Kcee has been enjoying alone.

He listed some of the songs and begged his fans to appeal to Kcee to pay him his share.

Source: Legit.ng