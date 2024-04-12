A hilarious video of a groom claiming on his wedding day that he never kissed a girl before has left netizens rolling on the floor

The groom claimed that he was a man of God who never had a romantic affair with any any girl and his groomsmen supported him

Some netizens commended the groom’s love for his woman while others insisted that he could pass for a comedian

A funny groom spoke about his personal life on his wedding day and his relationship life with women in the past.

He claimed that he was a man of God who had never been with any girl or had a romantic affair before marriage.

Nigerian groom shares details of personal life Photo credit: @akinsanmiakinlabi/TikTok.

Groom makes shocking revelation on wedding day

In the video shared on TikTok by @akinsanmiakinlabi, the groom also claimed that he had never touched or kissed any girl before.

His groomsmen backed him up immediately by reiterating that he was a ‘tear rubber’ groom while guests laughed.

After making the claims, the groom was subsequently asked to introduce himself to his guests and he did so with so much pride.

The video was captioned:

“The groom is a man of God. He has never kissed a girl before.”

Reactions trail video of 'holy' groom

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who found the groom funny.

@user579991558536 reacted:

“My uncle na introvert ooh, he practice all these for 8months before the traditional wedding , His a very gentle man wey luv jesus wit full package.”

Nkem Frannie Duru said:

“When your man's friends are backing him up like this you should begin to suspect him.”

WOMOGEW said:

“He's cute.”

Abi blue said:

“Oohhhh his so funny 'the groom na comedian o the wife will always be happy, congratulations to them.”

Armyqueen said:

“The guy fine.”

INA said:

“Omo this guy fine.”

PP said:

“Baba werey.”

Dancing D12 said:

“Eeey I'm proud of you ijebu ode stand up”

Shawty tomi said:

“Tear rubber.”

Watch the video below:

Shy groom refuses to kiss bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom got many people talking on social media after refusing to kiss his bride who tried locking her lips with his.

In the video that was posted on Instagram, the groom sat on a chair while his bride knelt before him and tried kissing him.

