Nigerian actress Uche Elendu made it to the news recently after she openly threw a sensitive on lifetime commitment

The Nollywod star asked parents on the internet if they sincerely allow their well-to-do son marry a single mum or a divorce

Elendu’s question drew the attention of both her colleagues and fans as they gave their varied opinions on the matter

A famous Nigerian actress, Uche Elendu, buzzed the internet with a sensitive question on marriage.

Uche Elendu asked if parents would allow their young, successful, educated sons to marry a single mother or someone previously married.

Uche Elendu shakes net with delicate question. Credit: @ucheelendu

Source: Instagram

She, however, went on to note that it was a delicate subject and that she hoped people would defend their choice while keeping in mind that love is at play.

The film star simply wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“As a parent, would you support your son, who is young, rich, educated, never married, no child, to marry a single mother who is a divorcee with one or more kids?

Be sincere with your response, please. This is a very sensitive topic… remember LOVE is involved however defend your decision”

Actress Anita Joseph took to the comment section with her own opinions. She disclosed that she would let her son wed the woman he wanted so long as it brought him joy, adding that the matter was not within her sphere of influence.

She wrote:

“To be sincere, Yea, why not, if it makes him happy, wetin concern me. Shalom.”

See Uche Elendu’s question below:

Reactions trail Uche Elendu’s question

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

obisco_silvy:

"Honestly no, maybe I am not a single mum, obviously if I were to be one why wouldn’t I?"

ijmushasha:

"It's okay for ladies to marry single fathers, but not okay for men to marry single mothers. This stigma attached to single mothers has to stop, what should matter to a man or woman is the character and how genuine the person is. Are they both with the same vision, are they driven by the same force of love."

fabulosgloria:

"I have a son and my answer is a resounding YES. If she makes him happy, has the right life values/principles and will be committed to their marriage I'll support it even if she is older sef."

barbiehair_glam:

"U allllll leaves single mothers alone ooooo leave them alone they don't have leprosy, what is this???? , I am not one so don't feel am saying this because am a single mum, every were single mother yen yen yennnnnnnn ahhhh , it’s even better to be a single mother than mother of grave yards pin that."

4eva_24:

"Make una let Queen rest biko . What kind mumu question are all these? She is not the first single mother to get married and she won't be the last. Have seen single mother who got married to a younger guy. These things happen every day and shouldn't be a topic."

i.karlis:

"To me, I won't support it, not my son, not my brother, but if they insist, who am I? I will let them na, the most important thing here is peace and happiness."

jane_doe_dxb:

"I can even adopt children who I don’t know their parents… talk more of a woman my son loves… Are kids are already mine…"

toluwatee:

"My ex that his mother told him not to marry me years ago bcos I was a single mum, DNA confirms his 2 children are not his,na 3weeks hin use for hospital..he knew when he wanted to file for those children to America. I went to say hello sha God forgive me I called his mum to console her too."

wendyrose__:

"For real y’all should cut single mothers some slack, most of them were deceived, and some made mistakes, shouldn’t they find happiness?"

tooshuP:

"As a parent, why should you be the one to decide who your child marries? Else you didn’t train him well."

Angela Okorie spills messy details about Uche Elendu

Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie sparked a massive reaction online with some scary revelations and allegations she made public knowledge about her colleague Uche Elendu.

Angela, in a lengthy post, alleged that her colleague, Elendu, poisoned her ex-lover, Benedict Johnson, by using feces and urine to season food made for him.

This revelation came days after Angela had called out Uche Elendu and her pal, Anita Joseph. She accused them of being the inside informant for controversial gossip blogger Gistlover.

Source: Legit.ng