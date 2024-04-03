A Christian sister came online to alert her brethren on the nature of songs Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs have released lately

According to the devoted young lady, most of the songs by the two artists do not portray the kingdom of God

She questioned if Moses Bliss is now a love singer due to the last project he dropped, which spurred interesting takes online

A Christian woman came online to drag Nigerian gospel singers Moses Bliss (Moses Uyoh Enang) and Ebuka Songs (Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary).

The young lady in a viral video argued that the two kingdom musicians are still in secular space.

Woman accuses Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs of leading people astray. Credit: @spotlitenation, @sbiradio

Source: Instagram

"There is no holy ghost in those songs they sing. I don't know if Moses Bliss is now a romantic singer because of the love songs he keeps releasing."

She further encouraged Christians to read the bible so that they can understand and evaluate the songs in their catalog.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"A true gospel will put you in the spirit and make you want to worship God. But you see all the songs these boys are releasing will make you want to twerk, will make you want to shake your booty, want to rock and do all your dance moves," she said.

The lady rounded up by telling Christians worldwide to wake up, "We are now in the last days".

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss dropped an Extended Play (EP) dubbed "Love Testament." a few days before his wedding to his heartthrob.

The EP is a collection of songs that celebrates the beautiful love between Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian/British wife, Marie Bliss

See the video below:

Netizens react to the video on Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pamilerin_smylez:

"Osunmo our lord Jesus don set ring light."

kriss.urban:

"Measures should be taken against illegal purchase of ring-lights and hard drugs in Nigeria."

king_weba:

"And who made you God this woman, what ever they are it’s not your place to judge madam."

hrh_precious:

"Sorry ma, we will rename the playlist "secular songs", kindly review Odumeje's songs too."

antoofdelta_:

"According to @ebukasongs he’s relationship with God is not to be proved to anyone."

mrjae_:

"I pray God have mercy on her!.. if only she knows that mans ways are not God's ways, he chooses who he wil have mercy on , he never appointed anybody to be his PA, for this woman mind now she don secure her seat for heaven like this... its wel."

Moses Bliss' wife shames critics

Nigerian musician Moses Bliss shared a video of himself and his beautiful wife looking classy in elegant outfits while attending an Easter programme in Akwa Ibom.

The handsome young musician looked dapper in an expensive three-piece suit styled with well-polished brown leather shoes.

Ghanaian lawyer based in the UK, Marie Wiseborn, now called Marie Bliss, wore a stylish long-sleeve A-shape dress that covered her high heels.

Source: Legit.ng