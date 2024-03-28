A man queried actor Jim Iyke over his dress sense and advised him to focus on reviving his career

In a post on X, the man whom some netizens describe as Mr Unwise due to how he uses the words also tackled Jim Iyke's private life

The actor responded by attacking his financial status and physical appearance, which got netizens' attention

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has responded to a man, Oriretan Honour (@realhonour on Instagram), who has become popular for calling out celebrities and describing their actions as unwise.

Jim Iyke looks lovely in his outfits.

Source: Instagram

According to Orirentan, Jim Iyke focuses more on wearing designer outfits instead of putting more effort into his dwindling career.

He pushed further, asking Jim to get married and also reduce the way he flaunts items on social media.

Oriretan posted on Instagram:

"Jim Iyke, it's unwise how you focus on dressing, putting on designer wear, instead of working to revive your falling career. It is more unwise forming legend but your impacts aren't much felt. It is most unwise you are still single instead of healing, moving on to get yourself a brand new wife to become a responsible man. Limit the flaunting, avoid pride, and work on your anger issues. Be wise, don't be unwise."

Jim Iyke replies Oriretan

While responding to Oriretan, the actor described him as a poor young maggot trolling people who have made money for their generations. He also asked him to go out to make money. Jim Iyke said:

"Lol, young men out there are making it - huge strides. Someone advised you to troll your destiny helpers for clout. Dem born your whole generation for poverty. Instead make you go hustle and change your hopeless destiny, you dey here dey post people wey don make am for generations. You come worwor join your generational curse join. Small maggot help yourself small na. Smh, you are wise."

Check out Oriretan and Jim Iyke's exchange below:

Oriretan's post gets mixed reactions

Several social media users have reacted to the man's post and Jim Iyke's response. Check out some of the comments below:

@mr.ed.edge:

"Jim Iyke roast you sha."

@youngleo269:

"Your body never calm down. Ozur."

@i_am_persornified:

"This mumu man wan trend by all means with your 500 followers, Anuofia. No worry dem go soon carry you put for Panti where you go go meet your brother VDM."

@odunwole_richard:

"Mr unwise Jim Iyke say you come worwor join your generation curse is been unwise."

@keme1123:

"Mr unwise them go soon beat you one day."

@hillary5.4:

"You be goat."

