Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde continues to share lovely moments from her 45th birthday celebration

Omotola, who revealed she didn’t throw a party this year, said it was due to the sad incidents in Nigeria, Turkey and Syria

She, however, got a surprise getaway trip from her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, which has left many gushing

Popular Nigerian movie star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to social media to share moments from a romantic birthday surprise getaway trip, thanks to her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde.

This comes after Omotola marked her 45th birthday on February 7.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde hails hubby. Credit: @realomosexy @captainekeinde

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video from the getaway on her Instastory, Omotola said she didn’t throw a birthday party this year due to the sad happenings in Nigeria, Turkey and Syria.

The actress shared how her husband told her about his plan for a mini getaway for both of them.

Upon getting to their destination, Omotola said she was glad the place was serene as no ‘screaming party’ was waiting for them.

The beautiful actress, who was beyond excited, also gushed about her husband as she appreciated him.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over video from Omotola’s getaway

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

"I’m happy for the two of them. Love is a beautiful thing. For abroad, who send you? It’s you and your spouse. That’s why loneliness dey kee single ppl for there. Ppl wey get partner, if you shook eye for their side, dem fit kee person."

"Father bless me with my own."

"LOVE ❤️ Is A Beautiful Thing."

"I'm so happy for them,one day i will love someone and he will love me so much."

"Cra cra people see your life for outside now please show us the non cra cra abeg."

"Shift abeg you too fine."

Omotola Ekeinde marks 45th birthday

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde caused a buzz on social media after she clocked a new age in style.

On February 7, 2023, the veteran movie star clocked 45 and she took to social media to celebrate.

On her verified Instagram page, Omotola shared some lovely birthday photos of herself that left her fans gushing.

Source: Legit.ng