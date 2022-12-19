Well-known Nigerian actress Ebube Nwagbo joined the world to celebrate Lionel Messi's victory over France

The Nollywood hottie took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself with the football wizard

Colleagues and fans gushed over her social media post while they expressed excitement over the football champion

Nigerian star actress Ebube Nwagbo congratulated the Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi, on his World Cup victory over France on Sunday, December 18.

She shared her message on Instagram after Argentina defeated defending champion France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 tie at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

World Cup 2022: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Celebrates Lionel Messi

Ebube Nwagbo hailed him as the greatest of all time, with the hashtag #Goat, along with a photo of herself with Messi in a boutique.

Messi ended up winning the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament in 2022.

Colleagues and fans of Ebube Nwagbo react:

@alexxekubo:

"No be to post picture wey dem beg snap. WhatsApp him to congratulate him & say MeeMee congrats boo. Na dat one go pain me die."

@mr_ray_armani1:

"This picture looks like it's saved inside your bank account."

@mmilioma_jnr:

"You met Messi and you hid this photo this long??? Is this for real."

@shimanny11:

"I cried today! I never cry for football like dis before, my anxiety has never been this high"

@bintex_930:

"Is this true or a photoshop."

@eze_nwayi:

"We can’t loose this picture o."

@djkentee:

"Bitter people everywhere, just look at comments on top another person page, some of you never even snap with your street footballer, smh."

@ujuanikwe:

"Make I hear sey I no photoshop this picture."

@miney_niney

"The man himself a well-deserved win and beautiful way to close this year's chapter 2022."

@dipo_just:

"You met with the GOAT before he even became goated?"

@zubymoon_wears:

"And goat shall u remain all d rest of ur life ijn Messi or nothing,he is simply the best."

@agustinemaureen:

"I have been soo happy since yesterday now the goat debate can end Messi is that GOAT."

The prophet who predicted Messi's victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that José Miguel Polanco predicted that Lionel Andres Messi would win the World Cup to become the greatest player of all time, in a

The man has been dubbed a prophet for correctly predicting Messi's fate in the recently concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He urged netizens to check back on his tweet seven years later. And as soon as Argentina won the tournament, his tweet blew up as people rushed to seek his prediction of future events.

