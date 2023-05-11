Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade makes a soothing return to social media to celebrate his daughter after going on a hiatus induced by depression

The movie star, in his return, shared a stunning photo of his daughter Kofo as she turns 18 years old; Mr Solade, in his post, prayed for God's protection and mercy for his little angel

Meanwhile, he tagged the post with a strong caption that reads 'Journey Into Adulthood Begins'

Veteran Nigerian movie star Yemi Solade, who has been away from social media for a while now, returns to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, Ariyike Kofoworola Solade, on her 18 years birthday.

The former TAMPAN president had shared a disturbing message about a month back when he took to his social media page to lament about being depressed and just how tough it is to survive in Nigeria without being in a cult.

Veteran movie star Yemi Solade celebrates his daughter, Ariyike, as she turns 18, weeks after his disturbing depression post. Photo credit: @realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

However, the recent posts on Yemi Solade's page tell that he is now in a very much upbeat state as he took time to celebrate his beautiful daughter as her journey into adulthood begins.

Yemi Solade's post celebrated his daughter as she turns 18:

See the reactions the post stirred as Solade celebrates his daughter on her 18th birthday

Veteran actor Yemi Solade cries out over depression, quickly deletes IG post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians on social media woke up to a disturbing post shared by veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade on Saturday, April 8.

The movie star posted a picture with no shirts on and hands over his eyes, and the photo seems to have been taken during an emotional meltdown.

In his caption, Solade cried out to God to come to his aid, and he accompanied the words with several hashtags stating his depressive state.

Source: Legit.ng