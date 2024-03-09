Yhemo Lee has made a U-turn about picking money at clubs and parties and told ladies it was okay to do that at those places

The socialite had stated a few years ago that it was not good for a man to take a lady to club and she would be picking money

In a new video, he said with the way things are going, he would wear Timberland shoes and be parking money he sees inside it

Nightlife socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, aka, Yhemo Lee seemed to have changed his mind about a decision he made a few years ago.

The businessman who bought his mom a house last year had told ladies that it was embarrassing for a guy to take a lady out to a club and the lady would be picking money.

In a new development, he stated that he was sorry for such utterance. According to him, it is now okay for ladies to pick money at clubs and parties with the way things are going in the country.

Yhemo Lee advises Ladies to pick money at clubs. Photo credit @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Yhemo Lee says he would pick money

In the recording, the socialite who loves spending millions at clubs said that he has turned a new leaf. He noted that he would be wearing Timberland shoes to clubs and parties so that he could pick money and hide it inside.

He promised to struggle with ladies who are picking money anywhere he goes now.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trialed the video made by Yhemo Lee. Here are some of the comments below:

@klvinrhema:

"This guy is just trying so hard to be funny."

@kenzy.udosen':

"I will pick too o."

@priscababy7:

"So we can start picking now? Eeeeeh babyyy

@razmash:

"Normally I be Picker."

@thefoodnetworknig:

"Aplogees, you no know apolo! Yhemolee and play."

@obashortlets:

"Any man that wears hair bonnet is as unserious as the economy."

@mzchiamaka:

"I go pick money o, where dem Dey spray Abeg?"

@cutety_classy_:

"Aplugis ke."

@moh_seafood:

"Yhemolee apology accepted. @yhemo_lee the issue now is getting parties that they will@be spraying money like all those igbo odogwu weddings that they throw bundles up."

@fhavor__:

"Best in apology @yhemo_lee."

Yhemo Lee laments about crash of naira

Legit.ng had reported that Yhemo Lee trended after the video he made about the rate at which the naira was falling. He lashed out to the federal government over the unfortunate issue.

He also called out the government over the state of the economy in Nigeria.

He noted that the way things were going in the country could lead to implosion or war.

Source: Legit.ng