- Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has voiced his opinion concerning the ban placed on Twitter by the government

- The movie star said Nigeria is the most populous black nation on earth and the insult from Twitter should not be condoned

- Solade also disclosed that Twitter was not really helping the country because most of the posts were negative

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, unlike many Nigerians is in support of the Twitter ban by the government.

In an interview sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the movie star said Twitter went too far by insulting the president and by extension, Nigerians.

Yemi Solade speaks on Twitter ban Photo credit: @realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

According to him, Nigeria is the most populous black nation on earth and about 45% of the population make Twitter thick.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Solade revealed that this is not the first time Twitter would insult Nigerians and the white supremacy tendency should be curbed.

He went on to say that everyone had the freedom to express themselves, but when a platform is used to foment trouble and project anarchy, there should be rules regulating such.

Noting that he is not a fan of the bird app, the actor said he has come across volatile statements which do not help the country and its existing problems.

The movie star also said Twitter was not really helping Nigerians with the negative posts especially hitting the government, and it trampled on fundamental human rights.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Solade's comment generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, read some of the comments gathered below:

Damilarae__:

"Sometimes it’s difficult to know if someone is wise or extremely foolish until they open their mouth. This right here is a very good example of that."

Aiyegucci001:

"This one wants collect political post."

Mascot1603:

"He was even quoting fake data on top his rubbish expression."

Ciprotechltd:

"God bless u sir. It's left for Twitter to do the needful, learn to engage the government and develop a good relationship with them to show he respects Nigerians."

Zeb_karey:

"Common sense is not by white beards."

Opa_ade:

"@desmondelliot just got a dragging partner egbon Yemi way mumu, welcome to the club of dragging."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Yemi Solade's daughter clocks 16

Solade had a lot to be grateful for as he joined his daughter in celebrating her 16th birthday.

The actor dedicated a lovely post to his daughter on his Instagram page and wished her a happy birthday.

Yemi also posted a beautiful photo of his girl which appeared to have been specially taken for the occasion.

Source: Legit