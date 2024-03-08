A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on his observation about the Night of Tributes event held for the late Herbert Wigwe

He said many of the people who paid tributes to the late business icon talked more about themselves

His reaction to the tribute for the late CEO caused quite a stir on social media as people mourned Wigwe

Following the Night of Tributes held in honour of the late Herbert Wigwe on Wednesday, a man, Ikenna Nzimora, has opened up on his observation of guests who graced the occasion.

In a tweet on X, Ikenna said he made the deduction based on videos from the event he watched.

He said many of the guests talked about themselves more.

Ikenna said he could not help but think most people who paid tributes to Wigwe, who died in a chopper crash with five others, spoke more about themselves.

He added that their tributes were more about them losing out than their love for him. Ikenna wrote:

"Okay so today I succumbed and watched the Herbert Wigwe tribute videos.

"I couldn't help but think that a lot of people giving the tributes were talking more about themselves than about Herbert and how him dying was a more about them losing out than their love for him.

"Heck at one point, one fellow made a statement I felt was him blatantly advertising himself for his next job."

People react to Ikenna Nzimora's statement

@Delaquash said:

"Life is transactional, if you have value to give, people will hang around you.

"And when it’s all said and done, all people will talk about is the transactions that occurred.

"Even God through his son gave us salvation in exchange for our obedience to him."

@omon_x said:

"My takeaway from the tributes was to learn that Nigeria is not really divided. It's the lower rung of the ladder that just things so."

@collinsmbaka said:

"But that's the point. they are supposed to share how he helped them. the good deeds he did, how he impacted their lives. that's all that matters at this point.

"Or you'd rather they talk about how they helped Herbert? lol or how they will miss him?"

@identity_king said:

"A funeral is meant to be about talking about the deceased's good deeds when he was alive. It's not about how they received love but how their life shone light on other people's lives.

"Bruhhh!!!"

@witty_welz said:

"Might not be a fair way to look at it.

"Tributes are focused on celebrating the deceased, not reeling out what you've done for them .

"You think Aig did not do stuff for Herbert?

"Sanwolu? SLS? Dangote ?

"It would be disingenuous to hijack such an occasion for self euology."

@3rdclassgenius said:

"Herbert Wigwe's death reminds me a lot about the movie 'The Great Gatsby'

"Seems many people hung around him because of what they could get from him."

Herbert Wigwe's PA reveals his last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the late Herbert Wigwe's personal assistant had shared his last words to him.

Olusola recounted his conversation with the late business icon while they were flying from London to Palm Springs.

Olusola said late Wigwe, who built a cemetery for himself before his death, agreed with his suggestion to travel by road with the luggage instead of the chopper, describing it as a brilliant idea.

