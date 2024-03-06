Adunni Ade has stated that the interview she granted to Channel TV Morning Brief was misinterpreted and twisted

In the interview, she said a lot of people are usually rude anytime they ask her to speak in Yoruba and they also tell her she doesn't look like the way she speaks

Explaining what she meant, she noted that the reason she doesn't grant an interview was because people often misinterpreted her

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has stated that she doesn't like granting interviews because she is often misinterpreted. The mother of two had an interview with Channels TV on Morning Brief.

She spoke about how people rudely tell her to speak in Yoruba. She also noted that it hurt her nerves the way people speak to her. However, some misinterpreted it and said that the actress stated that speaking Yoruba was draining for her as it hurt her nerves.

Reacting to their misinterpretation, the actress who stunned fans on her birthday noted that her words were twisted. She added that she was misinterpreted negatively.

Adunni Ade says she loves Yoruba

Explaining further, she noted that she loves speaking the Yoruba language. She added that she was not dragging nationality, culture, and title with anyone.

The actress who called out her colleagues noted that the hate she had received because of the interview was alarming. She mentioned that people know she likes to speak in Yoruba but when in a professional setting, she speaks English

See her post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Adunni Ade said about her interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@ajayiyout:

"Madam, what you said in the interview isn’t twisted. In your own words, speaking “Yoruba irks your nerves,” and your body language when you said that didn’t help either."

@revelationrabbi:

"You display great rudeness by seeking glory through the disparagement of the Yoruba language. Statements like "Speaking Yoruba is draining" and "They (the Yorubas) want to claim me when it's convenient" are far from complimentary."

@nothindome:

"You’re doubling down. Just apologize and move on. What you said about Yoruba language is de-meaning. Like people keeps reminding you that, you made your money and fame with this same Yoruba language and culture. So nothing should ever warrant or tempt you to denigrate the great."

@iamisrael2:

"Don't be distracted. Just be you, that's all."

@_callmebekky:

"But madam you said Yoruba is draining you."

@NinerRegina:

"Mumu woman, yet you supported Obi. No wonder, Yoruba language is draining."

@Froshbanks:

"Na your skin dem dey jealous no mind them. Haters."

@JaxTalker:·

"Auntie, I like you pass this "...Yoruba is draining you comment o."

@Timmynaijaa:

"The Internet is filled with toxicity."

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng had reported that Adunni Ade had been in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the call out, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaira was saying he would send people to deal with her.

