Nigerian singer Lamboginny has shared the news good as he becomes a US citizen with his fans on social media

In the video he posted, he showed how he went to collect his papers as a citizen and he posed for photos with many people

When he got home, he rolled on the floor and penned a long note to show his appreciation to God and his wife for standing by him

Talented singer, Yinka Lawanson, aka, Lamboginny who reloaded to the UK a few years ago has finally become a citizen of the state.

The music artist shared the good news on social media with his fans and showed how happy he was in the video he shared.

According to the man who married his Oyinbo fiancee, he said that he was a product of God's grace and mercy. He also noted that God turned his life around for good.

In the video, his song, 'God is not done with me' was playing as he rolled on the floor to appreciate this maker.

Lamboginny becomes US citizen, cries for joy. Photo credit @lamboginny

Source: Instagram

Lamboginny appreciates God, the wife

In the caption of his post, the music act who flaunted his US home a few years ago thanked God for everything he has been able to achieve in life.

He also appreciated his wife for standing by him while the journey to become a US citizen was ongoing.

Lamboginny says his wife believed in him

The singer also mentioned that his wife believed in him. He stated how much he loved her as they shared a kiss in the video.

The latest US citizen noted that God was not done with him yet.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Congratulations have poured in for the singer on social media. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Aww congratulations dear.. So happy for you dearie."

@akonbelly:

"Congratulations."

@official_chimezie1:

"Congratulations brother more wins ahead in good health."

@jahblessmusic:

"Welcome to the club homie...i told you... Remember!!"

@micheal.baafi.58:

"Good news bro congratulations, I tap into this blessing ."

@itoroimona:

"So beautiful. I celebrate with you."

@itoroimona:

"So beautiful. I celebrate with you."

@mofeduncan:

"Awww proud of you brooooo."

@naz_autos:

"Congratulations. Mine is on the way. Thanks for that beautiful song also. Still my best till now GOD is not done with me."

@symplynikita:

"Congrats Bro, I'm so happy for you!"

@franklilx:

"Congratulations we all know when the journey started wow."

Adedola Aderonke becomes US citizen

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress, Asabi Olorisha had finally become a citizen of the United States.

She shared her testimony on her Instagram page and also stated the moment her papers came through.

According to her, the papers came eight days before her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng