Foremost Nigerian host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has shared how he was jobless after returning from the UK where went to study

He granted an interview with Morning Dew on Channels TV where he said all the things he planned didn't work out

At some point, he considered taking a 9 -5 job because it was as if his dream of becoming a good host would not come true

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has shared some of his heartbreaking experiences before fame and fortune as one of the biggest hosts in Nigeria.

The fashionista was a guest on Channel TV's Morning Dew where he recounted how joblessness made him depressed and almost gave up.

According to him, he returned after studying Entertainment Law in the UK but could not get a job when he came back to Nigeria. He added that he was almost forgotten in the entertainment industry. He became extremely confused and it was a tough mental year for him.

Ebuka says wanted to get employed

The reality show host who marked his wedding anniversary a few weeks ago noted that he wanted to forget about his dreams of becoming a TV host and get a regular job.

He also explained that it was one of the hardest decisions he had to make then.

Ebuka says he couldn't set up chamber

While explaining his ordeal, he stated that he didn't have money to set up an entertainment law firm.

He noted that people didn't value entertainment lawyers, which is why a lot of artists and their record labels end up fighting.

Ebuka says he got a breakthrough

Obi-Uchendu mentioned that he was able to get over his challenge and got a show to host. According to him, the show helped him to get back on his feet again.

He was also able to learn a lot of things which later shaped him as a person.

