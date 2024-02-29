Olaide Oyedeji has made a video to show how she treats her children and what they mean to her

In the clip, she took her kids out to an eatery and bought all of them ice cream as they all sat down to enjoy it

Her nanny was with them at the eatery but she was not given ice cream to lick as she faced another direction

Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji, has stated that her children are her priority as she has chosen them over anything else.

She shared a throwback video to show when she took them all out to the restaurant to enjoy ice cream. Her children's nanny was also with them in the clip.

The actress dropped off her car and all her kids followed her into the eatery where they pointed to the ice cream they wanted and she got it for them. She also got one for herself but didn't buy one for her nanny.

Olaide Oyedeji takes kids out, ignores house help. Photo credit @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

Olaide Oyedeji says her kids chop her

In the caption of her post, the actress who spoke about her failed relationship said that her children are the reason she cannot drive a posh car.

She noted that she has been spending her money on them but she cannot complain about it because she would still choose them over and over again.

Olaide's nanny faces different direction

In the recording, the caregiver of the actress who recounted her ordeal had to face another direction while Olaide and her kids were enjoying their ice cream.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@alice_flakky:

"Love u."

@bellaedo1:

"Super mom."

@cmgiftsnhouseholds.ng:

"Smh Nigerians and pressing their opinions on other people even when they are not there may her kids continue to be a source of joy to her ijn."

@adunmiposibeautyplace:

"God bless your kids and mine."

@tolushakirah:

"Why don't you buy for your nanny?"

@bdollbeauty_store:

"Love you."

@czarspretty_01:

"Camera not doing Justice to this lady skin , she is so fresh and beautiful."

@iamyehtty_:

"I just too love this woman…E ma jere won."

@glam_by_ashabi:

"@officialolaideoyedeji you will reap the fruit of your labour my the grace of God."

@oluwabunmi_sholademiabidemi:

"Loruko Jesu, ise won a soju emi e. It's not easy taking care of 4kids. They will live to fulfill their Destinies in Jesus name."

Olaide Oyedeji shows off body

Legit.ng had reported that Oyedeji had begged Nigerians as she was going for surgery.

Months after undergoing the operation, she also showed off her body and the result of the operation.

In her latest video, netizens called her out over her altered body and the lies she was selling as a celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng