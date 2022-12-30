Actress Biodun Okeowo has expressed surprise over the gifts her man lavished her with on her birthday

Okeowo shared a video where she displayed a huge money cake, shoes, cake, box of money, among others which she received

The actress went on to shower prayers on her man for surprising her beyond her expectation as her fans celebrated with her

Popular Yoruba actress Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty has sent an appreciation message to her man for surprising her on her birthday.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, Okeowo showed off the different birthday gifts including a huge money cake, cake, shoes, box of money, among others which she got from her man.

Biodun Okeowo prays for her man. Credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

The actress, who was overwhelmed with the show of affection went on to pray for more blessings for her man.

She wrote:

"Hmmmmm love is indeed a beautiful thing . Words can’t quantify how happy and mesmerized I was. You planned this with Ifeoluwa and you guys got me . Lol deceived me out of the house . Thanks so much my support system . Your pocket will never run dry. You will not know a better yesterday. I LOVE YOU ❤️.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over Biodun Okeowo’s gift

See some of their reactions below:

arikdaveofficial:

"My daddy is so romantic nobody can tell me anything God bless you sir thanks for putting smile on her face always ❤️❤️we love you sir."

wunmiade4:

"Happy birthday beautiful my name sake❤️ Ajokeade lnp darling ❤️."

girlish__fabrics:

"Happy birthday sweetheart God will bless your new age with multiple blessings❤️."

tahomeoffashion:

"Happy birthday ma …God bless your new age."

wumiomoakure:

"Happiness is yours forever ma’am ."

itzwhykay2050:

"Many more years on Earth in good health joy and happiness ma'am favourite."

indirichconcept:

"Happy birthday ."

harbouyejiolasina:

"Happy birthday ma'am. It's my birthday too❤️❤️. Enjoy your day."

