Popular Nigerian singer Portable has once again given back to his community after his rise to fame and success

The Zazu Zeh crooner who recently returned from the UK was spotted sharing foodstuff to the people around him amid economic crises

Videos of Portable’s generosity made the rounds on social media and they drew interesting comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable recently made headlines over his generosity to his community.

The controversial music star is known for giving back to the people around him occasionally after his rise to fame and this time wasn’t any different.

Videos as Portable shares foodstuff to people in his community after his UK trip. Photos: @expensiveog3244

Source: TikTok

Considering the economic situation of the country, the Zazu crooner loaded his car with bags of rice, loaves of bread, and other foodstuff before gathering the people in his community to come and take their fill.

Portable, who recently returned from the UK, was spotted in the crowd supervising the food sharing as people lined up to collect foodstuff from the singer.

Some of the people gathered were also singing Portable’s praises. According to them, there is never hunger wherever the singer happens to be.

Fans react as Portable gives food to community

The videos from Portable’s generosity made the rounds online and drew heartwarming reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

FEYISARA GLOBAL REALTORS:

“portable is better than many Nigerian governors .”

Anthony 2024:

“portable too wise ...if he go London come back he dey always share something.”

The source :

“People no go talk good thing about him now oooo.”

ifeoluwa❤️:

“continue with what you know how to do that's very good God almighty will continue to strengthen you.”

ADEYEMI:

“God bless you portable. see now if na custom do this people most die.”

rinsola stiches ✂️:

“Potable for president.”

Lil Frosh:

“He knows the true meaning of suffering so he must be wise,may Allah continue blessing you in sha Allah .”

dammy:

“portable is better than Nigeria government.”

How Portable's wife welcomed him at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable's wife, Bewaji, gave him a warm welcome at the airport after he returned from the UK.

In a video posted on Bewaji’s Instagram page, she was seen wearing a wig cap as she rushed to meet her man at the airport. The young lady almost went on her knees to greet Portable as she hugged him and then collected his box.

Bewaji accompanied the video with a simple caption where she expressed her joy at Portable’s return to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng