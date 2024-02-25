A chubby baby girl amazed many social media users with her stunning birthday photoshoot

A chubby baby girl captured the hearts of many social media users with her stunning birthday photoshoot.

The beautiful one-year-old, who could hardly sit up by herself, posed in different outfits and accessories for the camera.

In a video shared by @chi.chi.25kg, her amazing physique attracted thousands of likes and shares online.

Many people commented on her adorable looks and wished her a happy birthday. Some also praised her parents for celebrating her uniqueness and beauty.

Amused Tik Tok users also took to the comment section to share their laughter, with some insisting that the girl may not be real.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Musa mutiyat:

“To born no con hungry me oo.”

@Nailsby_brownie:

“Swears Na their type dey turn Lepa later.”

March28bambam:

“E no hungry me abeg who go help me dey carry her.”

Ella:

“Every baby looks good in the eyes of their parents.”

NEPTUNE:

“The madam cash we’ve been reading in MacMillan textbook, you’re here?.”

Presh kenny:

“If tinubu see this he go think say we no dey suffer.”

