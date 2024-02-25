A video from Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi's celebrity boxing match has emerged on social media

In the trending video, the Nollywood actresses were seen unleashing moves at each other in the boxing arena

The video from the bout, which Monalisa Chinda shared, has stirred hilarious comments from Nigerian netizens

Yoruba actress Laide Bakare and her English colleague, Chizzy Alichi, are making headlines over video from their celebrity boxing match.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the duo had repeatedly dragged each other online.

Laide Bakare, Chizzy Alichi settle beef, Credit: @laidebakare @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi settle beef in the ring

Like Portable and Charles Okocha, the Nollywood actresses chose to settle their beef in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday.

Actress Monalisa Chinda shared the video from the fight as she teased Chizzy over her fighting skills.

“Haaaa. Happening right now. Celebrity fight. @chizzyalichi haf finished me," she wrote in a caption.

Chizzy sported a red boxing ensemble with gloves, while Laide adorned a blue outfit with gloves as they unleashed a series of playful punches.

Watch the video from Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi's fight below:

Laide Bakare also shared a video of her showing her boxing skills.

Laide Bakare vs Chizzy Alichi: Celebrities, fans react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from popular celebrities and fans, see them below:

officialevelynmoses:

"Ahhhh, our mamas are fighting n we were not informed."

egodwin51:

"What's this , way James brown and Bobrisky, blessings ceo and Lizzy."

jack_the_king_of_money:

"Who and who is fighting."

amarh07:

"Is this Chizzy Abi my eye dey pain me looks great."

euchariaanunobi:

"Oh yes. Fight it out no gree ooo."

njughong:

"Hahahaha confidence,the red lady kneels to fight my goodness."

mannie.unaeze:

"Which kain chicken fight be this kwanụ?"

candy_quin1:

"What in the name of kneeling down and kicking air ajebo fight is this?they should give this women wrapper to tie on their waist that’s mama Africa’s style."

Laide Bakare sparks 3rd marriage rumours

The actress surprised netizens with a viral proposal video announcing she had found love again.

In the video, the actress, who almost got into trouble with Iyabo Ojo, looked overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the ring from the mystery man on his knees before hugging him.

Other clips of Laide and her man looked like a pre-wedding shoot, and they rocked matching fits as couples do.

