A Nigerian father revealed how his daughter kept her groom a secret from him until the day of their wedding

He said he often saw them together and wondered who he was to his daughter, so one day he asked her

She told him he was her taxi driver and nothing more, however, he later found out they had been in a long-term relationship

The man explained. Photo credit: @precious_bee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He suspected, as shared by @preciousbee_alaga they might have a romantic connection, but he wanted to be sure. So one day he asked her directly. She lied to him and said he was her taxi driver.

However, he later discovered the truth when the wedding was just around the corner. His daughter finally confessed that she had been dating the man for a long time and they were madly in love.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng