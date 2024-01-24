Destiny Etiko has opened up on her wish to return to the world in another life as an Oyinbo woman

Destiny Etiko made this known while reacting to a video of two Oyinbo women speaking about their financial independence in relationships

The Nollywood actress said as a Nigerian woman, she doesn't expect favours from men but would accept them if they come her way

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has stirred reactions over a recent wish to return to the world in another life as a Caucasian woman 'Oyinbo woman.'

Destiny made this known while dropping her opinion about a video shared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, where two Oyinbo women spoke on their financial independence and how they can cater for their needs.

The Oyinbo women said they prefer simple outings with men and would not rely on anyone to meet their “luxury expenses” like hair and nails.

Watch the video of the Oyinbo women speaking below:

Destiny Etiko reacts to video

Destiny, who made headlines for displaying her curves, stated that she would prefer to be a white woman in her next life because even as a Nigerian woman, she doesn’t expect favours from men.

The movie star shared how she disliked getting negative responses when she made demands.

She wrote:

“In my next life, I will be a white girl. Cos Even as a Nigerian babe, I don’t expect anything from anyone but if it happens den it’s fine. Cos I hate to hear No for an answer when I demand for something, So I would rather work tirelessly to achieve my goals in life. I work for my money.”

See a screenshot of her post below

