Nollywood actor Adekola Tijani is regarded by many as one of the funniest Yoruba script-interpreter because of his unique sense of humour

However, over the last few months/years, we've seen less and less of Adekola Tijani on our TV screens, be it in the cinemas or on YouTube

Adekola Tijani recently spoke to Legit.ng where he revealed why we've been seeing a little less of him on our screens

Nollywood actor Adekola Tijani, aka Muniru, is a proper Yoruba comic and one of the few who are quite versatile at evolving their movie roles.

The popular Yoruba comic recently spoke to Legit.ng why he has not been in the news so much lately.

Nigerian actor Adekola Tijani reveals to Legit.ng we he took a break from Nollywood. Photo credit: @adekolatijani1/@murphyafolabi20

He also spoke about his friend, Murphy Afolabi, who recently passed away. During our conversation, the actor also revealed that he had been away from the movie scene so as to take care of himself.

Muniru revealed that for some months he was outside the country seeking the best medical help he could find so as to preserve his health.

However he noted that he is back the country now and ready to kick on harder than ever before.

"Health is wealth" - Adekola Tijani speaks about leaving the country

When we asked him about recently leaving the country the country he said:

"No, I didn't leave the country o. But yes I was outside for a while. You know health is wealth I went out to take care of a lingering health issue. But I am back now and much more better."

"Murphy Afolabi will always be my friend" - Adekola Tijani opens up about late colleague

Adekola Tijani also spoke publicly for the first time about his friend who passed away last year, May 13, 2023. He said:

"Murphy Afolabi is more than just a friend to be, he was my brother, boss and senior colleague. he was one of the people who helped me a lot when I came into the movie industry. His death was very painful for me. It was as if someone plunged a dagger into my heart when I heard about his sudden demise."

He further stated:

"He will always be my friend. So as to prevent something like his illness that's why I have taken decisive actions about my lingering health issues as well."

Sanyeri reveals how Murphy Afolabi took him and other actors to the US in 2008

Legit.ng recalls making a report last year soon after Murphy Afolabi passed away about some of the good deeds he did for many of his colleagues.

Muniru's close pal, Sanyeri shared during the actor's Fidau's prayer, how Murphy Afolabi to him and many other colleagues of theirs to the US for the first time in 2008.

According to Sanyeri, in 2008, he, Muyiwa Ademola, Yomi Fash Lanso, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Kunle Adegbite, Bimbo Oshin and a bunch of others entered the US for the first time because of Murphy Afolabi.

Source: Legit.ng