Nollywood's Uche Ogbodo is a year older today, May 17, and she was well celebrated by fans and colleagues

After sharing her birthday look, the mum of two shared a video of how her family celebrated her

The actress had a cake, and her husband and eldest daughter stood by her side as they sang for her

Uche Ogbodo's heart was full on her birthday, May 17, all thanks to her husband and children.

In a post on her page, the actress excitedly shared a video of how her special day went.

Uche Ogbodo shares video of birthday Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo expecting her third child, stood by a table with her cake as her husband, Bobby Maris, and eldest daughter stood by her side.

The voice behind the camera led the happy birthday song, and with a huge smile on her face, the actress replied when she was asked her age.

The video painted a very happy family, and netizens couldn't help but gush over them.

Uche wrote:

"Cutting my Birthday Cake After my Bunny finished eating all the Chocolates on it …Family is Everything, thank you baby @bobbymaris you make my life so beautiful ♥️.Thank you jehova , you Over Do ♥️♥️♥️"

Watch the video below:

The actress had earlier announced her birthday with beautiful photos.

See post below:

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo's video

realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nkiruka_sylvia:

"Continue to live long in sound health and plenty riches amen.. happy birthday goddess ❤️"

ochikesamreru:

"Romeo and Juliet no do pass like this oh! Enjoy."

monic__tee:

"Dis is so sweet to watch happy birthday mama, love ur voice."

bobmartins_jnr:

"We dey go court,which one be “I’m +1 today" happy birthday dear."

engr_pjones:

"What is that animal in front of the cake??? Sisssssss plssssss"

mercykalls:

"Bunny na me cos I luv chocolate on cakes ehhbd sisterly more blessings n open doors to u n ur entire family ur new age is blessed wit greatness,hbd mama❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️pls keep my cake ooooooo."

kingjennybae0079:

"Aww this is lovely Where’s our small bunny I didn’t see her there too "

sleekgoldfishdabosslady:

"So satisfying to watch. Happy birthday and many more blessings, fruitful and prosperous years ahead. "

Uche Ogbodo announces she's expecting 2nd child with husband

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is about to become a mum for the third time as she's expecting her second baby with her husband, Bobby Maris.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a post showing off her cute baby bump and the test strip that confirmed her pregnancy.

Ogbodo gushed over her husband, thanking him for increasing their family. She tagged him the mightiest man in a young body.

